Guy from Jackson, NJ returns from Cali to debut new movie

It's always a great opportunity to promote local success stories. This one involves a friend of New Jersey 101.5 host/producer Eric Potts.

As you know, Potts is a stand-up comic and has seen his career grow over the past couple of years as he is now hired as a headliner in clubs around the country.

He's got a friend who grew up in Jackson and has had some great success as an actor and is now a writer with a new movie.

Rich Grosso joined us on the show Friday to discuss his journey from Jackson to California, his opportunities and struggles as an actor and the time he stepped out of entertainment to raise his family.

His movie, "Don't Say It" is premiering this Saturday, September 28, at The First Glance International Film Festival in Philadelphia.

