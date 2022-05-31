How to find your NJ polling place in 10 seconds for June 7 primary

It’s the election most people ignore, but the one that you really shouldn’t.

If you get disgusted that you don’t like either of the main party candidates every election, New Jersey’s primary election is how YOU can decide who that person running on the Republican ticket or the Democratic ticket in November will be.

This year’s primary election is held June 7.

Now for those who aren’t aware, if you do want to vote in a primary in the Garden State you have to declare allegiance to a party. You can however do it the day of, right there at the polls.

Once you are a registered Republican like me or a registered Democrat, if you don’t like being declared you can always after the fact go through the process to become unaffiliated again.

Yes, Democrats still outnumber Republicans in New Jersey.

In November it was 2,376,810 to 1,409,155 (pulling inactive voters out of those numbers) giving Democrats nearly but not quite a one million voter advantage.

There are still more unaffiliated, independent voters than either major party.

But, by registering you can take part in shaping November’s matchups. It’s an exciting process that more people should take advantage of.

Again, as long as you’re already a registered voter you can decide on the day of the primary, June 7, to affiliate with a party right there at the polls.

Now if you’re new to your town or haven’t voted in a while and need to know where to go to vote, here’s how to find out in 10 seconds. I tried this tool with my current address and some old ones and it literally took no longer than that every time.

CLICK HERE TO FIND YOUR POLLING PLACE

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

