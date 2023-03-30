How to find the best public golf courses in New Jersey

With the warmer weather the last couple of weeks, people have been craving outdoor activity. If you're a golfer or a wannabe golfer, New Jersey has some of the best public golf courses in every county of the state, not to mention the many amazing private courses in the state.

If you're looking to get out and try golf, the best advice is to get to a driving range and practice before you hit the links. The best idea is to find a local pro and take some lessons, whether you're a beginner or just haven't played in a while. This is the time of year to get your game in shape for the season ahead.

I got out last week and wasn't too embarrassed but I also knew I had to hit the range for several buckets of balls to practice. There are some great resources out there to get started or get your game in shape or learn to play.

Monmouth County Park System offers some great golf course choices and opportunities to learn or improve.

If you haven't played in a while or never tried it, you should. The publication and website Golfweek is a great resource on where you can find a public course in your area.

Also, you can check out this interactive map on finding a public golf course exactly where you are to play in the Garden State.

Probably the most comprehensive site to check out is NJGolf.com. It's a great day in the outdoors or you might find it as Mark Twain did. He called it, "a good walk, spoiled"! They didn't have golf carts when he tried it.

Not into golf? Check out this great walking trail and park in NJ

