How to bring summer fun to winter in NJ

Is it just me or does this Winter seem to be never ending? The days are long and cold and as much as I love laying by the fire I would much rather be on a beach or on a long hot bike ride. Although we can’t change the weather or make the days go by any quicker, we can pretend it's summer for a day every once in a while. Here’s how:

Ice Cream Sundae Bar:

While Ice cream should definitely be eaten year round, there is something that makes having it in the summer even more enjoyable. A great thing to do with family is to make an ice cream sundae bar! Grab all of your favorite flavors and toppings and have a fun family activity accompanied by some delicious ice cream.

Drive in Movie:

Especially this summer, drive-in movies were the perfect way to feel like you were leaving your house when in reality, you are just sitting in your driveway. Blast the heat and grab either a projector or computer, and enjoy a family movie night in the comfort of your car. Just don’t forget the popcorn!

Change up the house decoration:

Whether it’s a new plant, or a new piece of art a change in home decor can completely change the vibe of your home in a matter of seconds. My family loves to switch out different centerpieces and plants around the house to make the environment less stagnant and more exciting!

