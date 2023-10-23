How this NJ home sold for $110,000 over asking price

The seller’s market just doesn’t end in New Jersey.

There’s a real dearth of homes for sale, and with the inventory so low it means demand is far outpacing supply. Certainly, some ZIP codes are hotter than others. Yet generally speaking we are still seeing homebuyers being outbid constantly, lowering their expectations on square footage and desired locations.

Also still in play is a good amount of buyers willing to take the risk of waiving home inspection just to make their offer a little sweeter. This all has led to many homes being sold for well above asking price.

But six figures above asking price is borderline insane. And that’s exactly what happened recently with a home for sale in Piscataway.

Piscataway home sells for $100K over asking price

The single-family home at 5 Independence Court sold almost instantly, and for an eye-popping $110,000 over asking price.

Siemyana Dsouza, the listing agent with Re/Max Diamond, said she expected the home to sell for well over list price, but nothing close to the extraordinary offer that won out.

A big reason why this home sold for such an offer is because of the new trend in multi-generational living. More buyers are looking for a home with a bedroom on the first floor because of this, and this place had it.

The five-bedroom, four and a half bath home just minutes from Rutgers had been listed for $750,000. The accepted offer was $860,000.

Even without that first-floor bedroom, the home has a lot going for it.

Take a look inside

A clean and modern kitchen had to be a great selling point.

Hardwood floors that sparkle.

Plenty of living and entertainment space.

Gorgeous bathroom.

Hopefully for the folks paying $110,000 over asking price this will be their forever home.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

