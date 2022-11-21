How safe are your NJ college students?

With the nation horrified by the murders of four college students in Idaho, parents here in New Jersey and around the country worry about the safety of their kids away at school.

As we all await an arrest or any leads that might indicate who committed this heinous crime.

It makes parents wonder how safe their kids are where they go to school.

Princeton and Princeton University rank in the top 10 of safest college towns in America.

Princeton University campus Princeton University campus (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) loading...

Yet a Princeton University junior was found dead on the campus grounds six days after going missing last month.

Her family disagrees with the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office in their finding that no injury was found on Misrach Ewunetie's body and the death does not appear to be suspicious. The case is still being investigated.

In general, New Jersey ranks 11th of the safest states in the country.

Many college students from New Jersey go to states like New York, Virginia, Massachusetts and Florida, which all rank in the top 10 of best states to be a student.

Montclair State University Photo courtesy of Montclair State University loading...

New Jersey ranks 19th on that list, which uses a number of different factors for their ratings including crime rates.

Wherever your kids go to school, whether it be in New Jersey or in any of the other states, things can happen depending on the choices they make.

Sometimes not even the best judgment can prevent a tragedy.

The best we can do is to warn our kids of the many dangers in the world today and best prepare them to avoid them.

Princeton University campus Princeton University campus (Craig Warga/Bloomberg via Getty Images) loading...

We were all that age and remember the feeling of invincibility that comes with that phase of life.

Maybe this horrible tragedy will help them realize that they're not, and to use as much caution as they can at a time in life that should be filled with much joy.

