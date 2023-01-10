How NJ can help the teacher shot by 6-year-old in Va.

It was an unthinkable scene at an elementary school in Newport News, Virginia. A 6-year-old boy brought a 9mm handgun into his classroom and shot his own teacher.

Despite being wounded in the hand and chest, Abby Zwerner made sure she got every student safely out of the classroom before seeking help for herself.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said:

She made sure every one of those kids were out of that room. She was the last one to leave … after suffering a gunshot wound, to make sure her students … were safe. She is a hero. Abigail saved lives.

Further, Drew said upon meeting her at the hospital her very first question was "do you know how my students are?”

Abby Zwerner was in critical condition but is improving. If you want to show some Jersey love for this courageous teacher here’s how you can help. Due to medical bills piling up a GoFundMe page was set up by Abby’s twin sister.

Abby, my family, and I are humbled by the outpouring of support we’ve received in the days following the event. Thank you for all of the prayers, well wishes, and words of kindness. If you're looking for ways to help, I am creating this fund to help aid in Abby's healing. Its purpose is to cover future living expenses as Abby recovers from this tragedy.

As I write this they’re still several thousand dollars shy of the $10,000 goal. If you’d like to help you’ll find the page here.

