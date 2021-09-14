How New Jerseyans can prepare for the next Ida
It happens every time: Something bad happens and you say, “Next time, I’ll be prepared." But you’re not. And it’s fine.
It seems like the garden state has been receiving more watering from Mother Earth these days. As weekly storms and loss of power have become a frequent occurrence in my household, I figured I should prepare myself a little more for if something like this happens again.
While we can’t control the weather and certainly can’t predict loss of power, there are many ways to make these events more bearable. To brave the next storm a little better and more wisely, consider these storm preparation tips.
I know they seem simple and basic, but believe it or not, people fail to do them anyway.
What’s the old adage?
When you fail to plan, you…
You know the rest.
- 1
Have a battery powered radio
Think back to how we used to hear about storms. Battery-powered radios are reliable, small, and can receive signals no matter what. If you are anticipating a storm, consider turning on your radio ahead of time so that you are completely prepared for what’s to come.
- 2
Have an emergency kit
Emergency kits differ from household to household, but there are a couple of items you need to have.
Make sure you have enough water in the house for all members of the household, as well as an adequate supply of nonperishable food.
The recommended amount for emergency kits is 2 weeks worth of food and water in case the power somehow is out for that long.
Emergency kits should also contain flashlights, multipurpose tools, hygiene products, a first aid kit and anything else you may think of that you will need if you cannot access it with wifi or a vehicle.
- 3
Prepare to leave
There’s always a chance you will have to evacuate your hope in the event of a flood. People who have tried to be heroes have been in very bad shape. When evacuating your home there are a few steps you can take to make the process smoother.
It’s important to have a full tank of gas if expecting a flood, as you will want to drive as far as possible from the storm.
You will also want to make sure all items in your household are brought to the highest level possible to prevent flood damage.