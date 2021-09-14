How New Jerseyans can prepare for the next Ida

It happens every time: Something bad happens and you say, “Next time, I’ll be prepared." But you’re not. And it’s fine.

It seems like the garden state has been receiving more watering from Mother Earth these days. As weekly storms and loss of power have become a frequent occurrence in my household, I figured I should prepare myself a little more for if something like this happens again.

While we can’t control the weather and certainly can’t predict loss of power, there are many ways to make these events more bearable. To brave the next storm a little better and more wisely, consider these storm preparation tips.

I know they seem simple and basic, but believe it or not, people fail to do them anyway.

What’s the old adage?

When you fail to plan, you…

You know the rest.