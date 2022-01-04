How much snow fell in NJ’s first storm of 2022? A lot, actually

Morey's Piers in Wildwood after Jan. 3, 2022 snow (Morey's Piers & Beachfront Water Parks via Facebook)

It was a definitive South Jersey snowstorm to start 2022 — with seven of the state's southernmost counties receiving between a dusting of flakes to more than 14 inches of snowfall on Monday.

In Ocean County, Little Egg Harbor was buried under more than 13 inches - a bit more than at Atlantic City Airport, which also saw more than a foot of snow.

Ocean City got 14 inches, unofficially, the highest total of the day, while Wildwood and Wildwood Crest were just shy of a foot at 11 inches, each.

"It was South Jersey's biggest snow event in almost exactly four years — with more snow in just 12 hours than the previous two winter seasons combined," according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said.

Social media photos and video of the famous Wildwoods sign and beloved boardwalk attractions, blanketed with snow, were popular among locals and summer tourists, alike.

Some animals at Cape May Zoo also enjoyed the snow day - as seen on the venue's Instagram feed.

Below are some of the unofficial snow accumulations across the state, according to the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly on Tuesday.

Egg Harbor Township (Chris Coleman, Townquare Media)

Atlantic County

Egg Harbor Township13.5 inches
Estell Manor13.3 inches
Absecon13 inches
Atlantic City International13 inches
Northfield12.4 inches
Galloway Twp11.2 inches
Somers Point11 inches
Mays Landing11 inches
Port Republic9 inches
Hammonton8.5 inches

Burlington County

Lumberton.8 inches
Delran.6 inches

Camden County

Winslow Township5.5. inches
Gloucester v3.8 inches
Lindenwold3.5 inches
Cherry Hill3 inches
Haddon Heights1.6 inches
Bellmawr1.3 inches
snowy Wildwoods sign (via Facebook)

Cape May County

Ocean City14 inches
Seaville13 inches
Petersburg12.5 inches
Villas11.5 inches
Cape May11.5 inches
Wildwood Crest11.5 inches
Ocean View11.3 inches
Wildwood11.3 inches
North Cape May10.3 inches
Marmora9.7 inches
Woodbine8.5 inches
North Wildwood8 inches
Cape May Zoo via Instagram (Zookeeper Christy)
Cape May Zoo via Instagram (Zookeeper Christy)

Cumberland County

Port Norris10.7 inches
Millville6.3 inches
Newport6 inches
Cedarville5.5 inches
Bridgeton5 inches
Upper Deerfield Twp4.5 inches

Gloucester County

Newfield6.5 inches
Franklinville5.5 inches
Williamstown5.3 inches
Washington Township5 inches
Greenwich Township4.5 inches
Mantua4 inches
Glassboro3.4 inches
West Deptford3.4 inches
Manhawkin area snow on Jan. 3, 2022 (Stafford Historical Society via Facebook)
Beach Haven snow on Jan. 3, 2022 (Bird and Betty's via Facebook)

Ocean County

Little Egg Harbor Township13.2 inches
Barnegat10.1 inches
Manahawkin9 inches
Tuckerton8.5 inches
Beach Haven7 inches
Forked River6 inches
Barnegat5.8 inches
Waretown5.5 inches
Bayville4 inches
Manchester Township3.9 inches
Toms River2 inches
Brick1.8 inches
Lakewood.5 inches
Jackson.3 inches
(Beach Haven Beach Patrol via Facebook)

Counting down New Jersey's top 15 weather stories of 2021

Check out the most expensive home for sale in Somerset County

New Jersey's smallest towns by population

New Jersey's least populated municipalities, according to the 2020 Census. This list excludes Pine Valley, which would have been the third-smallest with 21 residents but voted to merge into Pine Hill at the start of 2022.

New Jersey's new congressional districts for the 2020s

A district-by-district look at New Jersey's congressional map following the redistricting done after the 2020 Census.

Inventions you probably didn't know are New Jersey born

Filed Under: 2022 snow, Atlantic County, Barnegat, Beach Haven, Cape May, Cape May County, Ocean City, Ocean County, Stafford, Wildwood
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top