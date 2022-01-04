How much snow fell in NJ’s first storm of 2022? A lot, actually

It was a definitive South Jersey snowstorm to start 2022 — with seven of the state's southernmost counties receiving between a dusting of flakes to more than 14 inches of snowfall on Monday.

In Ocean County, Little Egg Harbor was buried under more than 13 inches - a bit more than at Atlantic City Airport, which also saw more than a foot of snow.

Ocean City got 14 inches, unofficially, the highest total of the day, while Wildwood and Wildwood Crest were just shy of a foot at 11 inches, each.

"It was South Jersey's biggest snow event in almost exactly four years — with more snow in just 12 hours than the previous two winter seasons combined," according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said.

Social media photos and video of the famous Wildwoods sign and beloved boardwalk attractions, blanketed with snow, were popular among locals and summer tourists, alike.

Some animals at Cape May Zoo also enjoyed the snow day - as seen on the venue's Instagram feed.

Below are some of the unofficial snow accumulations across the state, according to the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly on Tuesday.

Egg Harbor Township (Chris Coleman, Townquare Media)

Atlantic County

Egg Harbor Township 13.5 inches Estell Manor 13.3 inches Absecon 13 inches Atlantic City International 13 inches Northfield 12.4 inches Galloway Twp 11.2 inches Somers Point 11 inches Mays Landing 11 inches Port Republic 9 inches Hammonton 8.5 inches

Burlington County

Lumberton .8 inches Delran .6 inches

Camden County

Winslow Township 5.5. inches Gloucester v 3.8 inches Lindenwold 3.5 inches Cherry Hill 3 inches Haddon Heights 1.6 inches Bellmawr 1.3 inches

snowy Wildwoods sign (via Facebook)

Cape May County

Ocean City 14 inches Seaville 13 inches Petersburg 12.5 inches Villas 11.5 inches Cape May 11.5 inches Wildwood Crest 11.5 inches Ocean View 11.3 inches Wildwood 11.3 inches North Cape May 10.3 inches Marmora 9.7 inches Woodbine 8.5 inches North Wildwood 8 inches

Cape May Zoo via Instagram (Zookeeper Christy)

Cape May Zoo via Instagram (Zookeeper Christy)

Cumberland County

Port Norris 10.7 inches Millville 6.3 inches Newport 6 inches Cedarville 5.5 inches Bridgeton 5 inches Upper Deerfield Twp 4.5 inches

Gloucester County

Newfield 6.5 inches Franklinville 5.5 inches Williamstown 5.3 inches Washington Township 5 inches Greenwich Township 4.5 inches Mantua 4 inches Glassboro 3.4 inches West Deptford 3.4 inches

Manhawkin area snow on Jan. 3, 2022 (Stafford Historical Society via Facebook)

Beach Haven snow on Jan. 3, 2022 (Bird and Betty's via Facebook)

Ocean County

Little Egg Harbor Township 13.2 inches Barnegat 10.1 inches Manahawkin 9 inches Tuckerton 8.5 inches Beach Haven 7 inches Forked River 6 inches Barnegat 5.8 inches Waretown 5.5 inches Bayville 4 inches Manchester Township 3.9 inches Toms River 2 inches Brick 1.8 inches Lakewood .5 inches Jackson .3 inches

(Beach Haven Beach Patrol via Facebook)

Counting down New Jersey's top 15 weather stories of 2021

Check out the most expensive home for sale in Somerset County

New Jersey's smallest towns by population New Jersey's least populated municipalities, according to the 2020 Census. This list excludes Pine Valley, which would have been the third-smallest with 21 residents but voted to merge into Pine Hill at the start of 2022.

New Jersey's new congressional districts for the 2020s A district-by-district look at New Jersey's congressional map following the redistricting done after the 2020 Census.