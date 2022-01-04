How much snow fell in NJ’s first storm of 2022? A lot, actually
It was a definitive South Jersey snowstorm to start 2022 — with seven of the state's southernmost counties receiving between a dusting of flakes to more than 14 inches of snowfall on Monday.
In Ocean County, Little Egg Harbor was buried under more than 13 inches - a bit more than at Atlantic City Airport, which also saw more than a foot of snow.
Ocean City got 14 inches, unofficially, the highest total of the day, while Wildwood and Wildwood Crest were just shy of a foot at 11 inches, each.
"It was South Jersey's biggest snow event in almost exactly four years — with more snow in just 12 hours than the previous two winter seasons combined," according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said.
Social media photos and video of the famous Wildwoods sign and beloved boardwalk attractions, blanketed with snow, were popular among locals and summer tourists, alike.
Some animals at Cape May Zoo also enjoyed the snow day - as seen on the venue's Instagram feed.
Below are some of the unofficial snow accumulations across the state, according to the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly on Tuesday.
Atlantic County
|Egg Harbor Township
|13.5 inches
|Estell Manor
|13.3 inches
|Absecon
|13 inches
|Atlantic City International
|13 inches
|Northfield
|12.4 inches
|Galloway Twp
|11.2 inches
|Somers Point
|11 inches
|Mays Landing
|11 inches
|Port Republic
|9 inches
|Hammonton
|8.5 inches
Burlington County
|Lumberton
|.8 inches
|Delran
|.6 inches
Camden County
|Winslow Township
|5.5. inches
|Gloucester v
|3.8 inches
|Lindenwold
|3.5 inches
|Cherry Hill
|3 inches
|Haddon Heights
|1.6 inches
|Bellmawr
|1.3 inches
Cape May County
|Ocean City
|14 inches
|Seaville
|13 inches
|Petersburg
|12.5 inches
|Villas
|11.5 inches
|Cape May
|11.5 inches
|Wildwood Crest
|11.5 inches
|Ocean View
|11.3 inches
|Wildwood
|11.3 inches
|North Cape May
|10.3 inches
|Marmora
|9.7 inches
|Woodbine
|8.5 inches
|North Wildwood
|8 inches
Cumberland County
|Port Norris
|10.7 inches
|Millville
|6.3 inches
|Newport
|6 inches
|Cedarville
|5.5 inches
|Bridgeton
|5 inches
|Upper Deerfield Twp
|4.5 inches
Gloucester County
|Newfield
|6.5 inches
|Franklinville
|5.5 inches
|Williamstown
|5.3 inches
|Washington Township
|5 inches
|Greenwich Township
|4.5 inches
|Mantua
|4 inches
|Glassboro
|3.4 inches
|West Deptford
|3.4 inches
Ocean County
|Little Egg Harbor Township
|13.2 inches
|Barnegat
|10.1 inches
|Manahawkin
|9 inches
|Tuckerton
|8.5 inches
|Beach Haven
|7 inches
|Forked River
|6 inches
|Barnegat
|5.8 inches
|Waretown
|5.5 inches
|Bayville
|4 inches
|Manchester Township
|3.9 inches
|Toms River
|2 inches
|Brick
|1.8 inches
|Lakewood
|.5 inches
|Jackson
|.3 inches