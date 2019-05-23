How much you’ll pay to get on NJ beaches in 2019

In most Jersey Shore municipalities, you can't step on the sand without paying a fee.

Sales of 2019 beach tags or badges have been running for several months, in many cases with preseason prices. But Memorial Day Weekend is here, and discount opportunities are nearly all gone.

Below is a list of 10 popular beach destinations along the Jersey Shore, and how much you'll be charged to access the sand, according to the municipalities' websites.

Admission is free at select beaches, including Atlantic City and the Wildwoods. While there's no entrance fee for Sandy Hook's beaches, the area does charge a $15 parking fee.

ASBURY PARK

Daily: $5 weekdays; $7 on weekends and holidays; free for those under 13 years old, as well as disabled veterans and active-duty soldiers and their dependents

Seasonal: $70; $20 for those 13 to 17 years old or 62 and older

BELMAR

Daily: $9; free for children 15 and under

Seasonal: $70; $30 for senior citizens 65+

Belmar offers free beach admission to active members of the military and their families.

BRADLEY BEACH

Daily: $9; free for children 12 and under

Seasonal: $75; $25 for 13 to 15 years of age; $30 for senior citizens

Beaches are free for active military, plus their spouse and dependents.

BRICK

Dally: $8; children 12 and under are free

Seasonal: $25 on or before June 15, then $30

Daily parking pass: $5

Seasonal parking pass: $30

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

Daily: $7

Weekly: $20

Seasonal: $30 if purchased on/before June 15, then $40; $5 for senior citizens

LONG BRANCH

Daily: $5 weekdays; $7 weekends and holidays; $3 every day for ages 14-17

Seasonal: $45; $30 for ages 14-17

Always free for those 13 and under, 62 and older, and disabled individuals

MANASQUAN

Daily: $9

Seasonal: $80; $35 for minors aged 12 to 16; $25 for those 65 and over

OCEAN CITY

Daily: $5

Weekly: $10

Seasonal: $20 through May 31

Free tags are available to veterans and active military members.

POINT PLEASANT BEACH/JENKINSON'S

Daily: $9 weekdays; $10 weekends; $3 all days for kids 5 to 11; free under 5

Half-season pass: $70; $35 for kids 5 to 11

Full-season pass: $95; $50 for kids 5 to 11; $70 for seniors 62+

SANDY HOOK

Admission is free but there is a charge for parking.

Daily parking: $15

Season pass: $75

SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Daily: $8; free for children 11 and under, as well as active and retired military personnel and their dependents

Weekly: $35

Seasonal: $60; $10 for senior citizens

