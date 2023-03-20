How much it costs to get a haircut in New Jersey

If you enjoy going into NYC to get your hair done, it's going to cost you a lot more than if you went to say, Newark.

The average cost of a men's haircut in New York City right now is $118 as compared to $25 in Newark.

That would also be about right for most of New Jersey, where a woman's haircut or styling is around $48 on average here. There are good reasons why it costs a lot more to style or cut women's hair.

The way salons are set up plays a major role in why men’s haircuts are typically less expensive than women’s. For example, most salons have separate areas for men and women, with the men’s area typically being smaller and less decorated.

This means that the overhead costs of running the men’s area are lower, thus resulting in lower prices.

Also, there are certain cultural and societal forces at play that influence the cost of men’s haircuts. In general, men have shorter, simpler haircuts than women, which affects the pricing structure at salons.

Men are often seen as less demanding when it comes to their haircuts, thus resulting in lower prices. It varies state by state but in general, it costs almost double for a women's haircut.

Millennial dudes are paying more attention to their appearance and their haircuts. Trendy, hipper barber shops have popped up all over New Jersey and the rest of the country offering more time and attention and for a higher price.

That average price of $25 can shoot up to $40 - $60 in some trendier men's barber shops.

You'd have to travel to Nebraska or Idaho to find a $20 or $15 haircut for men, where men are men.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

