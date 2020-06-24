How much do you really know about New Jersey?

On our latest episode of the #SpeakingPodcast, Jay Black, Jessica Gibson and I talk about NJ trivia.

One of the quarantine activities in Jessica’s home has been a zoom trivia night with her family. So she challenged me and Jay to see what we knew about the great Garden State. From "The Sopranos" to an odd quote from a famous former Montclair resident, it was a bit harder than I thought. See how much you know. There’s enough of a pause in between questions and answers for you to test yourself during the conversation.

Jay and I are now setting our sights on next week’s quiz and want your thoughts on what it should be on: haircut? Money, food? Let me know by sending a note through our free NJ1015 app. Subscribe to my show and get alerts for all of my latest articles and opinions and send me a note! Your comments make it on the air or into the next podcast.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.