NJ drivers’ mileage is nothing compared to other states
I saw some numbers this week that shocked me.
Maybe I’m the last one to know this, but did you? Did you know that even though New Jersey has hellaciously long commute times we are nowhere near the state that puts the most miles on their car?
Now I get that the long commute time is largely due to heavy traffic congestion and crawling speeds, traffic jams, etc. I suppose I just didn’t know how much so.
U.S. Census data shows New Jersey has the third worst commute times in the nation: 30.3 minutes each way on average. (Granted that’s grouping in mass transit, but even looking at only driving the number of minutes on average is 28.3.)
But here’s what’s crazy.
Forty states drive more miles per year than we do. 40!
We are in the top 10 states for putting the least mileage on our cars yet we are third longest commute time-wise in the country. If that doesn’t underscore just how terrible traffic is here in the Garden State, then nothing does.
New Jersey drivers on average put 12,263 miles per year on their vehicles. Compare that to Virginia, 14,509. Or Maryland, 13,490. You want a real eye-opener?
The state putting the most miles on their vehicles is Wyoming at 24,069. Yet their commute time? 18 minutes. It’s all about how crowded the roads are.
The mileage numbers come from trustedchoice.com.
If you want to see how we compare to other states, here’s the average number of miles driven in each state.
Alabama
17,817
Alaska
11,111
Arizona
13,090
Arkansas
17,224
California
12,524
Colorado
12,899
Connecticut
12,117
Delaware
12,609
District of Columbia
7,013
Florida
14,557
Georgia
18,334
Hawaii
11,688
Idaho
14,417
Illinois
12,581
Indiana
18,024
Iowa
14,745
Kansas
14,781
Kentucky
16,305
Louisiana
14,951
Maine
14,215
Maryland
13,490
Massachusetts
13,109
Michigan
14,307
Minnesota
17,909
Mississippi
19,966
Missouri
18,521
Montana
15,880
Nebraska
14,836
Nevada
14,016
New Hampshire
11,570
New Jersey
12,263
New Mexico
19,157
New York
10,167
North Carolina
16,073
North Dakota
17,671
Ohio
14,278
Oklahoma
17,699
Oregon
12,218
Pennsylvania
11,445
Rhode Island
9,961
South Carolina
14,941
South Dakota
15,541
Tennessee
15,287
Texas
16,172
Utah
15,516
Vermont
13,004
Virginia
14,509
Washington
10,949
West Virginia
16,876
Wisconsin
15,442
Wyoming
24,069
