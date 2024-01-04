NJ drivers’ mileage is nothing compared to other states

I saw some numbers this week that shocked me.

Maybe I’m the last one to know this, but did you? Did you know that even though New Jersey has hellaciously long commute times we are nowhere near the state that puts the most miles on their car?

Now I get that the long commute time is largely due to heavy traffic congestion and crawling speeds, traffic jams, etc. I suppose I just didn’t know how much so.

U.S. Census data shows New Jersey has the third worst commute times in the nation: 30.3 minutes each way on average. (Granted that’s grouping in mass transit, but even looking at only driving the number of minutes on average is 28.3.)

But here’s what’s crazy.

Forty states drive more miles per year than we do. 40!

We are in the top 10 states for putting the least mileage on our cars yet we are third longest commute time-wise in the country. If that doesn’t underscore just how terrible traffic is here in the Garden State, then nothing does.

New Jersey drivers on average put 12,263 miles per year on their vehicles. Compare that to Virginia, 14,509. Or Maryland, 13,490. You want a real eye-opener?

The state putting the most miles on their vehicles is Wyoming at 24,069. Yet their commute time? 18 minutes. It’s all about how crowded the roads are.

The mileage numbers come from trustedchoice.com.

If you want to see how we compare to other states, here’s the average number of miles driven in each state.

Alabama

17,817

Alaska

11,111

Arizona

13,090

Arkansas

17,224

California

12,524

Colorado

12,899

Connecticut

12,117

Delaware

12,609

District of Columbia

7,013

Florida

14,557

Georgia

18,334

Hawaii

11,688

Idaho

14,417

Illinois

12,581

Indiana

18,024

Iowa

14,745

Kansas

14,781

Kentucky

16,305

Louisiana

14,951

Maine

14,215

Maryland

13,490

Massachusetts

13,109

Michigan

14,307

Minnesota

17,909

Mississippi

19,966

Missouri

18,521

Montana

15,880

Nebraska

14,836

Nevada

14,016

New Hampshire

11,570

New Jersey

12,263

New Mexico

19,157

New York

10,167

North Carolina

16,073

North Dakota

17,671

Ohio

14,278

Oklahoma

17,699

Oregon

12,218

Pennsylvania

11,445

Rhode Island

9,961

South Carolina

14,941

South Dakota

15,541

Tennessee

15,287

Texas

16,172

Utah

15,516

Vermont

13,004

Virginia

14,509

Washington

10,949

West Virginia

16,876

Wisconsin

15,442

Wyoming

24,069

