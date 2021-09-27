How many people do you know who’ve died of COVID? (Opinion)

It's the story very few corporate media outlets or big tech want to cover.

Are there people being hurt by the vaccine? And if so, to what extent? How many? What demographic?

Recently a Detroit TV station asked their viewers for stories of unvaccinated people getting very ill from COVID. Instead, they received a flood of stories from people telling of friends and relatives getting serious reactions from the jab, or coming down with a serious case of COVID after being vaccinated for COVID.

Obviously another attempt by the media to push the narrative that everyone should get vaccinated but it backfired.

Every post on there was the opposite of what they were looking for because people are dying to tell the truth or know the truth because the media is not doing their job.

The media is supposed to be a watchdog for the public to inform them and keep those in power in check. Maybe if Trump was still the president, the press would be all over deaths and injuries from the "Trump's rushed vaccine."

The CDC says the vaccines are safe and effective.

The Vaccine Adverse Effects Reporting System, or VAERS, lists many adverse reactions experienced by some of the 184 million people in the United States who are fully vaccinated but medical professionals are encouraged to report all significant reactions even if they don't believe they were caused by the vaccine, making the VAERS data preliminary and not conclusive.

While VAERS reports thousands of deaths that occurred at some point after those people received a vaccine, public health professionals say that evidence so far points to just three deaths blamed on a rare blood-clotting condition tied to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Perhaps not all adverse effects are being reported, Deborah Conrad, a hospital physician's assistant, is calling out her hospital and others for not reporting what she says she is seeing when patients come in with serious conditions after receiving the vaccine.

A friend of mine spent three days in a big New Jersey hospital with unexplained serious symptoms following the shot. They were given no answers and discharged with a huge medical bill. There is no relief from the vaccine maker and no answers. They are currently on two very strong nerve medications to quell the symptoms of severe tingling from their head to their toes, muscle weakness and extreme fatigue.

Some people are complaining of hearing issues following the vaccine. Unexplained cases of tinnitus are popping up in people who've gotten the vax, but no worries, it's just a coincidence. You can see the news report on that below.

The coercion to get the vaccine or lose their livelihoods or opportunities to get an education, in the face of what people are seeing, is an outrage. The media is doing nothing to report on it for whatever reason and people in our state and around the country deserve better.

Many people know someone who has unfortunately passed away from allegedly having COVID, but do we really know the actual numbers? An estimated 1 in 500 people in the United States has died from COVID-19 and more than 200,000 have ended up in the hospital since last year. But in my life, I am personally aware of more people being hurt by the vaccine than have died from the virus.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.