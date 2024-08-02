How many locations of the most popular fast food restaurant are in NJ?

Fast food is certainly not the first option when it comes to ordering takeout in New Jersey. But sometimes those McDonald's fries just hit the spot.

Did you know there are 261 McDonald’s restaurants in New Jersey? Sounds like a lot right? Would you believe that there are 866 Dunkin locations just in our state?

They are the two fast food spots you see the most when driving around the Garden State.

Other popular fast-food restaurants in New Jersey are:

Burger King

Wendy’s

Taco Bell

KFC

Sonic

Even White Castle was named the most searched fast-food restaurant in New Jersey by All Recipes.

But the top-rated fast food spot in North America has always been Chick-fil-A. That is until now.

According to USA Today’s annual Reader’s Choice Survey, there’s a new restaurant that has taken the top rank and pushed Chick-fil-A down to #2.

Now the problem is it’s not a familiar place for us living in New Jersey because there are zero locations here.

No, it’s not In-N-Out although we are all waiting for that one.

It’s also not Whataburger or Jack in the Box, they didn’t even make the top 10.

The best fast-food restaurant in the country is Del Taco.

I've heard that Del Taco is an upscale Taco Bell which sounds like we wouldn’t be mad if they brought Del Taco to New Jersey.

In fact, 5 out of the Top 10 do not have locations in New Jersey. What gives? Not that we need more fast food in our lives but it seems like we’re missing out on the “good” stuff.

See the full list of the most popular fast-food restaurants in the U.S. HERE.

