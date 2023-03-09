Places in New Jersey with the most Irish residents

St. Patrick's Day is March 17 and Irish eyes are smiling across the Garden State.

That's because 1.18 million New Jersey residents identify as Irish-American, according to five-year estimates by U.S. Census American Community Survey.

About 115 towns in New Jersey are at least a quarter Irish, according to Census estimates analyzed by New Jersey 101.5.

The counties with the most Irish Americans are Monmouth (132,000), Ocean (118,000), Bergen (102,000) and Camden (90,000).

In the maps below, we looked at municipalities where you're more likely to bump into someone of Irish descent.

The most Irish towns in New Jersey Using most recent five-year data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, we plotted the municipalities in New Jersey with the highest percentage of residents claiming Irish descent. Take a look!

