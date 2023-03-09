Best Irish pubs in New Jersey for St. Pat’s Day

The 2020 census population of New Jersey was 9,288,994. Of that, it’s no surprise that 1.5 million claim Italian as their primary ethnicity. But did you know right behind that in second place is Irish with over 865,000 people? And on St. Patrick’s Day, that number grows to 9,288,994.

If everyone is Irish on March 17 then there had better be some truly great Irish pubs in New Jersey to celebrate. Don’t worry, there are tons.

Here’s a rundown on some fantastic pubs to enjoy St. Pat’s Day on Friday, March 17 and I’m sure many will be extending the celebration into Saturday, March 18 this year. I'm going to give you one great Irish Pub in every county and maybe some extras at the end that are listeners' choices.

Atlantic County

The Irish Pub

164 Saint James Place, Atlantic City, NJ

This place used to be a speakeasy in the days of prohibition. It's stood the test of time and their website says they're now open 24/7. If you want a real taste of the old Atlantic City and a genuine Irish pub it doesn't get more genuine than this. You might feel like you're in the show "Boardwalk Empire." And the partying doesn't stop on St. Patrick's Day. For decades the day after has been known as Bag Day with a very fun, colorful history you can read more about here.

Bergen County

The Cottage Bar

178 Cedar Ln, Teaneck, NJ

A cozy, friendly favorite Irish pub for people in Bergen County. Big on sports and a very authentic Irish menu. They have Guinness on tap and a full Irish breakfast. On St. Patrick's Day there's always a special menu and a special celebration.

Photo by George Bakos on Unsplash Photo by George Bakos on Unsplash loading...

Burlington County

Dooney's Pub

1361 Fairview Blvd, Delran, NJ

More than anything, it's the food. If you're looking for amazing food for St. Patrick's Day including reuben spring rolls, (yeah, how good does that sound?) they've got you covered. Guinness Beef Stew, corned beef and cabbage and plenty of atmosphere.

Camden County

Holy City Publick House

332 Jersey Ave, Gloucester City, NJ

You'll find this Irish toast on their website:

I drink to your health when I’m with you,

I drink to your health when I’m alone,

I drink to your health so often,

I’m starting to worry about my own.

Fun place with a lively vibe for Saint Patrick's Day and a great craft beer selection.

Cape May County

Anglesea Pub, North Wildwood, NJ

116 West 1st Ave, Wildwood, NJ

If you want to go by Yelp it's been voted best Irish bar in the whole state. A Guinness stew, a Paddy Wagon burger and buffalo wings are favorites here.

Photo by Patrick Fore on Unsplash Photo by Patrick Fore on Unsplash loading...

Cumberland County

Old Oar House Irish Pub

123 N. High Street, Millville, NJ

Built in 1883 they're still getting it right after all these years. Built in the Irish tradition and featuring a year-round beer garden this place is known for its outstanding bartending. You'll love it on Saint Patrick's Day or any day.

Essex County

Saint James's Gate Publick House

167 Maplewood Ave, Maplewood, NJ

You could almost stop right here, but oh, we won't. This place lives for Saint Patrick's Day. Just take a look at their website and you'll see a year-round countdown clock to the next St. Pat's Day. Now that's dedication. Traditional Irish drinks and food (yes, there's shepherd's pie, yes there's bangers and mash), warm atmosphere, and a one-day-only menu and live music every St. Patrick's Day.

Gloucester County

Schileens Pub

32 Delsea Dr, Westville, NJ

Going on almost 30 years in business, this Irish pub is family-operated and locals love their draft beer selection and roast beef sandwiches. They're also known for going all out on St. Patrick's Day, opening the doors at 8 a.m. on the holiday. Irish breakfast with green eggs and ham to get you off to a good start.

Happy guys with glasses of foaming beer spending time in pub shironosov loading...

Hudson County

Mulligan's Pub

159 First St., Hoboken, NJ

Here's a place that serves Irish breakfast all day. It's a joint with Irish hospitality mixed with a cool Hoboken vibe and it's known as NJ's premier football bar. When they say football, they're talking about both NFL and soccer. At Mulligan's it's not just about the food and hoisting a few. They do pool and dart leagues too.

Hunterdon County

Mitchell's Cafe

11 Church St, Lambertville, NJ

Warning: This is said to not look like an Irish pub, but the warm Irish hospitality you'll receive is palpable and undeniable. They serve up imported Irish beers with live Irish music throughout the year and a bartender named Carol who is apparently everyone's favorite in town.

Mercer County

Tir na nOg

1324 Hamilton Ave, Trenton, NJ

Don't worry, I don't know how to pronounce the place either. It's a bar that doesn't try too hard and in so doing, or not doing, nails it. 32 different types of Irish whiskey. A small Irish pub with a front and back room that gets some killer dart league action going.

attachment-RS29379_st patricks day beer loading...

Middlesex County

Maggie Murray's Pub House

119 N. Washington Ave, Dunellen, NJ

This place literally first opened its doors on St. Patrick's Day. It's in their DNA. Sports photos from the '50s, a tin roof, good Irish food and Guinness always on tap.

Monmouth County

Dublin House Restaurant & Pub

30 Monmouth St, Red Bank, NJ

Locals love it for the food. First-timers leave and often say they felt like family. And the Dublin House really, really loves St. Pat's Day, selling T-shirts and going all out.

Morris County

Dublin Pub

4 Pine St, Morristown, NJ

Before you even walk in you'll be hit with some major Irish vibes. The dark green with black trim facade and lampposts welcome you. Then there's the murals of old country, downtown Dublin. Great Irish food, good times.

vadimguzhva vadimguzhva loading...

Ocean County

McIntyre's Pub

1747 Hooper Ave, Toms River, NJ

Easy to find and easier to stay for one more. Very friendly atmosphere with great Google accolades for being a terrific Irish pub with outstanding Irish coffee and a delicious Irish breakfast.

Passaic County

The Shannon Rose

98 Kingsland Rd, Clifton, NJ

An Irish pub whose interior is as authentically Irish as possible. Why? Because every bit of decor and furniture in this place came straight from Ireland. The hospitality is genuine Irish as well, with delicious food and good drinks for St. Patrick's Day.

Salem County

Brown Derby

248 Salem Hancocks Bridge Rd, Salem, NJ

If you're tucked all the way in Salem County there's still a fun place for St. Patrick's Day that gets rave reviews. Don't expect a huge place but count on a lot of heart.

Smiling young people drinking craft beer in pub on St Patrick's Day holiday Lordn loading...

Somerset County

Mannion's Irish Pub

150 West Main St, Somerville, NJ

They're so into St. Patrick's Day, they celebrate the entire week. They're so into Saint Patrick's Day, they hold a "halfway to Saint Patrick's Day" on Sept. 17. They're fun, Guinness is always flowing, and the food is epic.

Sussex County

O'Reilly's Pub & Grill

271 Spring St, Newton, NJ

On both St. Pat's Day and the day after, bagpipers, Irish step dancers, live music, the works.

Union County

Dowling's Irish Pub & Restaurant

117 Chestnut St, Roselle Park, NJ

One online review called it the "Cheers of Union County." A simple but welcoming place, great for Saint Patrick's Day. They have a martini with Guinness and vanilla vodka that's supposed to be incredible. Cheers!

Shamrocks with beer and chapeau Hemera Technologies loading...

Warren County

William's Irish Tavern

101 E Washington Ave, Washington, NJ

The place was designed around the Irish public house concept so integral to Irish culture. Casual atmosphere, hearty food, Jameson, Guinness, shepherd's pie, everything you need for a fun St. Patrick's Day.

Some honorable mentions that were called in to the Deminski & Doyle Show on NJ101.5...

Klee's in Seaside Heights

William McBride's in Branchburg

Hailey's Harp and Pub in Metuchen

Dunleavy's in Hainesport

And not so much an Irish pub but The Firehouse Pub in Rahway was called in by multiple people as being a blast on St. Patrick's Day. Again, everyone's Irish one day a year. Why can't bars be?

