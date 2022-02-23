How I’m getting ready for the insane NJ plastic bag ban (Opinion)

We are just a couple of months away from a ban on those plastic bags that we all get when we buy our groceries a the supermarket.

New Jersey will join eight other states that effectively have bans on plastic shopping bags and Styrofoam take-out containers. They're called "single use" plastic bags, but most people use them for a variety of things in their daily lives.

So, you'd better plan ahead for the big May 4 switch. Bring your own reusable bags that all of the good people already have and are on sale at most supermarkets. Or you can buy your own "single use" plastic bags by the hundreds on Amazon like I'm doing.

I will reuse them for lunch or carry a variety of stuff to Goodwill or to the trash, then dispose of them properly at a recycling bin.

The supermarkets are getting you ready for the switch, so they don't have to deal with a bunch of unruly, angry customers on May 4.

I could bring my grocery bag that the good folks from the NJ Department of Agriculture gave me with the Jersey Fresh logo, but I will instead bring a few of my 308 so-called "single use" plastic bags I got on Amazon.

I don't want to be mistaken for one of those "good" people that care more about the environment than the rest of the rabble they have to shop with.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

