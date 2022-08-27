How does your dog rate to the most popular dog names and breeds in the country?

This week we celebrated National Dog day, a day where we honor the family dog that’s brought us much happiness and sometimes a hair-raising experience.

As a society, we are more sophisticated than we were decades ago. That sophistication comes true with how we name our dogs. The days of naming your favorite pooch Spot, Fluffy, Sparky Lassie and Rin Tin Tin are gone. Now make way for dogs named Luna, Bella, Charlie and Daisy.

Trupanion, a medical insurance company for pets, put together a list of the most popular registered dog names and most popular breeds. The survey was taken out of 740,000 registered dogs.

Here are the top 10 most popular names for pet dogs in the country in order:

1. Luna

2. Charlie

3. Bella

4. Daisy

5. Milo

6. Lucy

7. Cooper

8. Bailey

9. Teddy

10. Max

If your dog is named Zeus, Bentley, Winston, Jax or Leo then your dog made the honorable mention list.

In most cases, the name of your dog is a reflection of the dog breed. For example, most bulldogs are named Winston, some say for Winston Churchill.

Charley, Cooper and Bailey are more likely to be golden retrievers or Labradors.

With that said here is a list of the most popular dog breeds in 2022.

1. Labrador Retriever

2. Golden doodle

3. Golden Retriever

4. French Bulldog

5. Labradoodle

6. German Shepherd

7. Shih Tzu

8. Chihuahua

9. Yorkshire Terrier

10. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Back in 2010, the most popular dog breeds list looked similar but had Boxers and Beagles mixed in with German Sheppard coming in at number 2.

Breeders say that Boxers need lots of attention at home and if not properly exercised could be a handful with the aggression that Boxers may show if their pent-up energy isn’t channeled.

Beagles, according to the American Kennel Club, are great with companions whether human or other dogs. They are high-energy dogs that have a tendency to bark and howl quite a bit. Leave a Beagle at home alone and this cute pup may destroy the surroundings because of harnessed energy that they must release. They are also tough to train as they have a tough time focusing and listening to direction.

For these reasons those two breeds fell out of the top 10 and still the Labrador retriever is the most requested and popular brand.

The closeness and bond that a Labrador retriever has with its family is unique and solid. They are great family dogs that love being by the water.

The only major negative about the Labrador retriever is the amount of shedding that the dog will have. There are two major coats that the dog will shed and the amount of hair is pretty overwhelming. So if you have a strong vacuum and plan on grooming your Lab often, you’re in for a great, loyal dog.

Have fun and pick a name and breed that best suits you. Dogs are great family companions.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

