How affordable are NY Giants, Jets games?
A sports betting website has come out with a comparison of how expensive it is to take in an NFL game for fans of all 32 teams.
You might expect the Jets and Giants to be among the priciest (everything in New Jersey seems to cost more), but they are both in the middle of the pack; the Eagles, however, are in the top 10.
To determine the cost of attending, the betting site compared the price of: a ticket, a 16 oz. beer, a hot dog, and parking.
The Giants are the 12th most expensive team to watch: the average ticket is $115.31; the beer is $13, the hot dog is $7 and the parking averages $40. That totals out to $175.31.
You might think that the Jets would be the same, after all, they play in the same stadium as the G-Men, but, no. To take in a Jets game, the ticket averages $94.16 while the beer is $13, the hot dog is $7 and the parking is $40.
Those last three are the same as the Giants, with the cheaper ticket making the Jets more affordable; they rank 18th in the NFL at $154.16.
Your undefeated Eagles (as of this writing, anyway) come in at #8 at $187.73; that breaks down as $127.06 for a ticket, $14.67 for a beer, $6 for a hot dog, and $40 to park.
Proving that there is no correlation between affordability and on-field success, the most expensive team in the NFL to follow in person is the Las Vegas Raiders; their prices are $153.47 for a ticket, $12 for a beer, $8 for a hot dog and $100 to park!
The cheapest team to follow is the Arizona Cardinals; their gameday experience is $117.46.
