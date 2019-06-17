House destroyed by explosion in Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD — A house appears to have exploded in a suburban neighborhood on Monday morning.

Video from a helicopter by ABC 7 Eyewitness News shows the house on Abbot Avenue in Ridgefied completely destroyed, with nothing left standing and flames coming from the rubble. Homes on the block appear to be very close together, with debris strewn on adjacent yards. Firefighters could be seen on the roof of one of the homes.

A spokeswoman for PSE&G told New Jersey 101.5 the company responded to an "incident" at that location but had not additional information.

A neighbor told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that the explosion seemed to come from the basement of the home.

Ridgefield Mayor Anthony Suarez told the North Jersey Record he was told the cause of the blast was a gas explosion and that one person home at the time was not injured.

Ridgefield police did not immediately return a message.