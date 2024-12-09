Hot chocolate ice cream sundaes are a thing at this NJ farm

If you’re anywhere near Sparta, that beautiful little town north of 80 in Sussex County, you’re lucky. If you’re not, this just might be worth the trip.

Andersen Farms on Route 15 in Sparta is doing something special for the holidays. Of the many things you can get there, like fresh produce, they also make and serve ice cream. Well, they got a bit creative this holiday.

They’re offering a hot chocolate ice cream sundae, but it’s not what you’re possibly picturing. It’s not ice cream with hot chocolate or hot fudge poured on top.

@andersenfarmsnj - instagram @andersenfarmsnj - instagram loading...

The ice cream itself is the hot chocolate. They make soft-serve ice cream right on their farm, flavored like hot chocolate, add toppings, and serve it in a cup so that when you first look at it, you’ll think it is a cup of hot chocolate to drink.

“We just wanted to give people a fun way to eat ice cream in the winter,” Nicole Andersen of Andersen Farms told NJ.com. “So we made hot chocolate soft-serve, put it in a hot cup and dressed it up like hot chocolate.”

They’re also making a white hot chocolate soft-serve ice cream. These hot chocolate sundaes get even more intriguing to one’s palate as they come in gingerbread, raspberry, marshmallow, peppermint, and caramel. You throw some whipped cream on top with colorful sprinkles (sorry, South Jersey jimmies lovers, this is in the North), and you have a treat to trick the eye and satisfy your winter ice cream cravings.

@andersenfarmsnj - instagram @andersenfarmsnj - instagram loading...

According to their website, other flavors available for the holidays are things like Candy Cane Lane, Naughty & Nice, Deb’s Christmas Tree Cake, and more.

THE DEFINITIVE LIST OF THE SWEETEST ICE CREAM PARLORS IN MONMOUTH AND OCEAN COUNTIES

The 6 best ice cream places in NJ

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈