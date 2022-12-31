Horror Sideshow Flea Market brings Winter Bazaar to Edison, NJ

Coming off of a huge turnout for their holiday show, the Horror Sideshow Flea Market is back with its “Winter Bazaar” on February 25, 2023, at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center in Edison, NJ.

The holiday flea market that took place on Dec. 17 was the first time the Horror Sideshow appeared at the Expo Center and they had a great turnout.

This normally takes place in PA in the Allentown area, but after a few runs in NJ, it seems they have found their home in Central Jersey.

The Horror Sideshow Market is run by the crew at the New Jersey Horror Con and Film Festival that takes place at the Showboat in Atlantic City, but that show is also moving north of there for one out of two shows throughout the year.

NJ Horror Con will be at the Showboat in AC on March 24, 25, and 26, 2023. Some guest announcements for that show are:

Instead of the second show in AC, they will be at the NJ Expo Center in Edison, NJ August 18, 19, and 20, 2023. That used to be the home to the big Walker Stalker Convention when “The Walking Dead” was a THE show to watch, but since that convention doesn’t exist anymore, it’s the perfect opportunity for a new “horror” convention to take its place.

Although it’s early, some guests have been announced:

The Horror Sideshow Market is vendor based, but they also have a few celebrity guests at the show too.

Stay tuned for those announcements.

You can get all of the info HERE.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.

Bands That Broke Up in 2022 Sadly, these bands either announced a breakup, went on indefinite hiatus or broke up entirely in 2022.