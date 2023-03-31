Forget spring cleaning: Shop this flea market for unique treasures

When the weather starts to warm up, flea markets become more active, especially the outdoor ones. But there’s more than just the traditional flea market to shop for antiques and crafts.

If you haven’t heard of the Horror Sideshow Market, it’s a horror-based flea market that now takes place in Edison, NJ and their next event is happening on April 15.

The Horror Sideshow Market has been around for a few years now after starting up in the Allentown, Pennsylvania, area and now moving into New Jersey.

It’s run by the owners of New Jersey Horror Con and Film Festival and PA Horror Con.

This flea market is putting on its spring event this month and it’s the third time the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center has hosted it.

At the Horror Sideshow Market, you’ll find all different kinds of unique treasures and although the majority of the show is horror, you’ll still find vendors that are not.

There’s also more than just shopping going on.

This show may be vendor-based, but there’s also a handful of celebrity guests that are there for you to meet.

So far, the market has announced

Tony Moran (the very first Michael Myers)

And Jennifer Banko

If you’re not able to make this show, New Jersey Horror Con and Film Festival will be taking place at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center in Edison on Aug. 18, 19, and 20.

For more information on the Horror Sideshow Market, visit their website HERE.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.

