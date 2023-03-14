🔴 South Jersey spouses found killed at home Monday morning

🔴 One of their sons has since been accused of double murder

🔴 The man also faces charges that stem from allegedly trying to hide the killings

BRIDGETON — A 34-year-old man has been charged with murder, stemming from his own parents’ killings, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.

Craig Williams, of Hopewell Township, was arrested and later charged in the deaths of Brenda L. Williams and Billy C. Williams Jr., Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb McRae announced on Tuesday.

Cumberland County couple found dead, murder charges against son (Google Maps, Townsquare Media) Cumberland County couple found dead, murder charges against son (Google Maps, Townsquare Media) loading...

State police troopers from the Bridgeton Station arrived at a home on Tipton Drive on Monday around 7:30 a.m. and found the victims — both unresponsive with what appeared to be stab wounds, pending autopsy findings.

In addition to first-degree murder, Craig Williams was charged with two counts each of second-degree desecration of human remains, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

He also faced third-degree hindering apprehension or prosecution, fourth-degree obstruction and fourth-degree tampering with evidence.

Hopewell spouses killed, son accused of murders at Tipton Drive home in Cumberland County (Google Maps) Spouses killed, son accused of murders in Cumberland County (Google Maps) loading...

The family had dealt with tragedy before, as the couple lost one of three sons in 2008 — Jason Williams, who died at 25 after a motorcycle crash, according to his obituary.

Anyone with potential information in the case was asked to contact the State Police Bridgeton Station Criminal Investigations Office at 856-451-0101 or the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 856-453-0486.

Anonymous tips could also be shared online.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

