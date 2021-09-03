PISCATAWAY — Authorities are looking for answers related to the death of a male who was shot in the area of Washington Street and West Fifth Street.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Piscataway Police Chief Thomas Mosier announced Thursday that a "homicide is under investigation."

Authorities responded to the scene around 4:00 p.m. Thursday and located a male who sustained apparent gunshot wounds. Officers performed lifesaving measures on the victim, who was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

As of Friday afternoon, authorities had not shared the identity of the victim because next-of-kin notification was ongoing.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective TJ Patel of the Piscataway Police Department at 732-562-1100 or Detective Mark Morris of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3927.

