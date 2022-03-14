Home invasion, mugging reported near Rutgers campus in New Brunswick, NJ

NEW BRUNSWICK — A home invasion near Rutgers University in New Brunswick led to one suspect being arrested but another remains on the loose.

Police responded Sunday just after 11 p.m. at a home near the intersection of Delafield and Courtland streets, a block from Saint Peter's University Hospital.

The victims, affiliated with Rutgers, reported that as they started to leave their house, two people forced their way into the home. Once inside, the perpetrators held up the residents, claiming they had a weapon.

A struggle between the victims and the suspects broke out, which resulted in one suspect running away and the other being subdued by the victims until police arrived. Nobody was injured, police said.

The suspect on the run was described as a black man in his late 20s with a skin-tight fade with an afro hairstyle on top, approximately 5 fee 8 inches tall, a chipped tooth, and wearing a black hoodie, black jacket and black pants.

Sunday's home invasion follows a robbery that occurred on Friday, also near the New Brunswick campus.

Police said in this incident, the victims, who are not affiliated with Rutgers, reported that while standing outside of a private home on Division Street between Hamilton and Somerset streets shortly before 2 a.m., they were approached by three men who robbed them.

Both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries as one was punched and the other was hit with a sharp object.

Following the robbery, the suspects fled down Division towards Somerset Street. Descriptions of them are limited at this time but if anyone has any information, please contact the city's Detective Bureau at 732-745-5217.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

