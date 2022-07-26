Home from ‘The Godfather’ now an Airbnb rental and so close to NJ

If you remember Vito Corleone’s home where Connie is getting married in the opening scenes of “The Godfather,” can you picture yourself sleeping in it? Not with the fishes, no worries. It’s now an Airbnb rental.

The 1930s' Tudor on Staten Island chosen for the 1972 classic film was last bought in 2016 for over $2 million after heavy remodeling.

The front however is still very recognizable as the home’s facade from the movie. It was only that famous exterior that was used in the film. Any scene inside the home was done on a soundstage.

It’s more than 6,000 square feet, has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and work done in 2012 includes a gourmet kitchen, custom moldings, fireplaces, natural stone bathrooms, and remember where Vito dies out back in the tomato garden? That’s been replaced with a luxurious saltwater pool.

Oh, there’s also a gym, a game room and a pub.

Here’s the crazy part. The owners are renting it out on Airbnb for an insane price of $50 per night if you do a 30-day rental. Many have questioned the cost. I too thought this had to be a typo but every article on it has confirmed what’s practically a steal.

It’s said to be a one-time month-long rental from August 1-31 and goes up for rent on Wednesday, July 27 at 1 p.m.

Here’s a peek inside.

Here’s that gourmet kitchen. Now where are those gourmet cannolis hiding?

Scotch would taste so much better in this living room.

An office, nicer than my entire home, where offers can be made and not refused.

Still can’t figure out how you can sleep in this mansion for $50 a night.

Remember when I said game room?

Remember when I said pub?

Remember when I said saltwater pool?

