As I write this, I’m sipping on a cup of black coffee. Honestly, if I’m doing anything at a desk, table, or in the studio, there’s a good chance I’ve got a mug in hand. I’ve stopped counting how many cups I drink a day—because, well, I’d probably lose count anyway!

But let’s be real: it’s not a cheap habit.

Coffee prices are on the rise here in New Jersey. A standard 16oz black drip coffee can cost you anywhere from $2.50 to $4.50 at most coffee shops. Head to an upscale spot? You might be looking at $5.00 or more—just for a regular black coffee!

Let’s do some quick math: if I were paying $4.00 per cup for my typical 5-a-day habit, that’s $20 a day, or over $7,000 a year. Ouch.

Thankfully, I’m not shelling out that much.

While I’ll swing by a Dunkin’ or Wawa from time to time, I’m lucky that here at the station (shout out to Townsquare Media!), we’ve got a great perk: free coffee. And at home? I grind my own whole beans and brew fresh every morning. I even take it on the road in a trusty travel mug.

Supermarket Coffee Photo by EJ

Home Brewing = Big Savings

Brewing your own coffee isn’t just a convenience—it’s a money-saver. Here's a rough breakdown of what a 16oz cup of black coffee will cost you, based on average online pricing:

☕Supermarket whole bean coffee: ~$0.50 to $0.60 per cup

☕Pre-ground supermarket coffee: ~$0.30 per cup

☕Coffee shops: ~$2.50 to $4.00 per cup

☕Upscale cafes: ~$5.00+ per cup

Even with rising supermarket coffee prices (thanks to global supply chain issues), home brewing still wins by a long shot.

If you’re a daily drinker like me, switching to home-brewed coffee could save you thousands of dollars each year.

Sip smarter

Want to take your savings even further? Here are a few quick tips:

☕ Buy in bulk when beans are on sale

☕Invest in a reliable coffee maker or grinder—it pays off fast

☕Use a thermal travel mug to keep your coffee hot all day

☕Explore subscription services for fresh beans delivered at a discount

☕Try local roasters. Some offer better deals than chain stores

And remember: it’s not just about saving money. Brewing at home gives you control over the flavor, strength, and quality of your coffee. Plus, no long lines or misspelled names!

So here’s to strong coffee and stronger friendships—may both keep us warm and awake.

Cheers!