Holy lava lamp! Which Spencer’s in NJ is closing down for good?

Not to go all Jerry Garcia on you but what a long, strange trip it’s been for Spencer’s.

Did you know this store most known for its mall locations has been around since 1947?

They started as a mail order business in Easton, Pennsylvania, selling novelty items and in 1960 moved the operation to Atlantic City, New Jersey. Then in 1963 they opened their first mall location retail store in the Cherry Hill Mall and it operates there to this day.

Over the years they grew to hundreds of locations and became headquartered in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.

They currently have 18 mall locations in the Garden State but one of them is closing down. The one in Brunswick Square Mall will soon be no more. Word is that Friday, July 21 will be that location’s final day. A sign propped up at their entrance says “Join the party at our location in Menlo Park Mall.”

Not sure how hard this will hit angsty teens in the area. I mean where else other than Spencer’s can you buy all your essentials like black light posters, plasma balls, Funko Pops!, anime T-shirts and even, uh, certain toys that teens shouldn’t be buying all in one place? I’ll never forget taking my 14-year-old daughter to one when I had to steer her away from the back wall. Yikes!

According to MyCentralJersey, Paramount Realty and Edgewood Properties bought the 755,000-square-foot Brunswick Square Mall in the fall of 2023. Changes have been happening since with over a dozen retail locations closed up. Probably all in the long-term planning though because there have been plans in the works for a full redevelopment of Brunswick Square.

As far as the store closing there you have until end of business on July 21 to pick up your Yee Haw Mother XXXXer drinking hat and your Extreme Personal Questions For Stoners game. Yes, they really sell those.

