Hollywood’s famous Haunt O’ Ween is coming to NJ

I guess it’s never too early to start thinking about Halloween, especially when you find out that The Experiential Supply Co. is bringing their Haunt O’ Ween experience to NJ.

Originally created in Los Angeles, this attraction is a fully immersive event space with spooky activities and interactive sites.

Haunt O' Ween has nine immersive “worlds" where visitors can see live performances, go on rides, play games, carve pumpkins and even get their face painted. The best part about this place is that it’s only as spooky as you make it.

The attractions at this place are seriously top notch, taking over almost 200,000 square feet of space. And would you believe me if I told you over $1,000,000 has been spent alone on candy?

This place is a product of entertainment industry leaders whose goal it is to give visitors Hollywood film-like experiences.

The first Haunt O’ Ween was back in 2020 and was set up as a drive through so that kids could trick or treat. It became in person the next year and quickly racked up over 100,000 attendees.

Families are pretty obsessed with this place for good reason, as it’s a great fall activity to look forward to.

The experience will be available by paid ticket from September 30th through October 31st at Bell Works — 101 Crawfords Corner Road in Holmdel.

This is definitely going to be the hot topic of New Jersey this fall and you won’t want to miss it. For more information you can check out the Haunt O’ Ween site here.

