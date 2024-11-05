NJ Lottery unveils exciting new games

💲 The NJ Lottery has unveiled four new holiday scratch-off games

TRENTON — Want to win some cash especially with the holidays coming up?

The New Jersey Lottery has announced the release of four new Scratch-Off games as well as two new Fast Play games.

The new Scratch-Off games are:

$1 Holiday Cash

$2 It’s Gold Outside

$5 Candy Cane Cash

$10 Winter Green

All scratch-offs are available at any New Jersey Lottery retailer. October was a big month for scratch-off players, lottery officials said.

Someone in Salem County won $4 million in the 200X Cash Blitz and a Mercer County resident won the top prize in the $1 Million Platinum Payout.

New Fast Play Games

Fast Play Progressive consists of a series of games offering quick-play styles printed on demand from a lottery terminal.

Every Fast Play Progressive game contributes to one progressive jackpot.

The new games are the $5 Winner Chicken Dinner and the $10 Sweater Weather.

The Fast Play Progressive price point people play determines the portion of the jackpot they can win.

$20 Fast Play Progressive tickets win 100% of the jackpot

$10 Fast Play Progressive tickets win 100% of the jackpot

$5 Fast Play Progressive tickets win 50% of the jackpot

$3 Fast Play Progressive tickets win 30% of the jackpot

$2 Fast Play Progressive tickets win 20% of the jackpot

$1 Fast Play Progressive tickets win 10% of the jackpot

Under New Jersey law, lottery winners may remain anonymous. The Lottery promotes responsible play through cooperation with the Council on Compulsive Gambling of NJ and by promoting the Council’s helpline phone number, 1-800-GAMBLER, on all lottery marketing and advertising materials.

