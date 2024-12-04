‘Sleigh the season’ with holiday deals on NJ Transit

🚆 NJ Transit has some holly jolly deals this holiday season

🚆 There are three options to choose from

🚆 Each deal is valid through early January 2025

NJ Transit is offering a series of deals for riders this holiday season.

There are three options to take advantage of whether you're “going over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s house” or to other fun, festive, holiday destinations.

Bring A Friend for the Holidays – Buy One, Gift One

This holiday season sees the return of the popular NJ Transit “Bring a Friend” and “City Pass” promotions.

Customers can use a unique holiday promo code when traveling round-trip using the NJ Transit mobile app to “buy one, gift one free.” Just select four one-way tickets between their origin and destination, and enter the unique promo code at checkout.

All four one-way tickets must be activated on the same day and they are not valid for travel to and from Newark Liberty International Airport, or Metro North and SEPTA services. Only one code can be used per customer during the promotion through Jan. 5.

Take in the Holidays in the City

NJ Transit customers can use promo codes to receive 40% discounted round-trip rides when buying tickets to Philadelphia and Atlantic City, also by using the NJ Transit mobile app.

The codes allow customers to purchase and activate up to four one-way tickets for travel to and from each destination. All four one-way tickets must be used on the same day.

The promotion is not valid for travel on SEPTA.

Each code can only be redeemed once per customer during the promotion through Jan. 5.

Bring the Kids Free

The third and final holiday promotion by NJ Transit is the Family SuperSaver. This allows up to two children ages 11 and younger to travel free with each fare-paying adult.

This will be in effect through 2 a.m., Monday, Jan. 6.

Adults who purchase tickets do not need tickets for qualifying children with this promotion.

To make holiday traveling easier, NJ Transit suggests checking schedules in advance and planning accordingly, purchasing tickets in advance to speed up your travel, using the mobile app for an easier ticket purchasing experience, traveling as light as possible with not too many pieces of luggage, and stay connected to NJ Transit on social media during your commute for the most up-to-date information.

