We are running out of days before Jolly Old Saint Nicholas makes his way to South Jersey on Christmas, which means you are running out of days to take the family to see some of the spectacular light shows in the area.

We all know Cape May is a great town to visit and shop during the Christmas season, and you can ride Santa’s Trolley with the kids or check out the lights on the Holiday Lights Trolley Ride.

The Smithville holiday light show is a great place to bring the family to see spectacular lights and ride the holiday train through the first week in January.

Get our free mobile app

Out in Hammonton, DiDonato’s Magical Holiday Express has a a walkthrough holiday village where you can take a ride on the holiday express train and see more lights than you can imagine.

Those are just a few great local spots to see lights and shop during the Christmas season, but did you know, if you want to take a little bit of a drive, head over the bride to Philadelphia to see "The Miracle on South 13th Street".

The display was just voted the 10th best light display in the county from USA Today, which just named this the Best Public Holiday Lights Display in the Country.

Philadelphia's Miracle on South 13th Street was created by a block of neighbors who wanted to bring extra Christmas cheer to the City of Brotherly Love. People gather for one of the country's best neighborhood parties, where folks go all out to deck their homes with colorful lights and decorations — even the Grinch and Philly Phanatic are on display. There's a holiday train to take you around, face painting, and plenty of money raised for charitable services, making this one of the top feel-good holiday events of the winter.

Add the Philadelphia Miracle on South 13th Street to your "must-see" list if you haven't already.

While you're there jump on the Holiday Train, Festive Snacks, Hot Chocolate and Sweet Holiday Treats by Favors and Flavors. Face Painting, Balloon Art By and plenty of the best Christmas Tunes. - And of course the Big Man Himself, Santa Claus will be there to greet you and your family!

The Philadelphia Miracle on South 13th Street is open during the month of December, from 5-11pm daily at the 1600 Block of South 13th Street (between Tasker & Mo).

If you want to see the whole list of the top light displays in the county, here is the full list.