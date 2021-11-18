Holiday light displays are starting to pop up in New Jersey

It’s getting to be that time of year: holiday light displays are starting up again.

While there will be displays of varying size throughout the Garden State, three of the biggest are at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, and Skylands Stadium in Augusta.

The Arts Center display is called the “Magic of Lights” and is described as: Magic of Lights is a dazzling, drive-through holiday lights experience featuring favorite holiday scenes and characters of the season using the latest LED technology and digital animations. Experience Magic of Lights from the comfort and safety of your own car as you wind through the sparkling path of New Jersey’s favorite holiday tradition. One carload, one price.

The Magic of Lights runs from Nov. 19-Jan. 2.

Six Flags’ display is known as the “Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience” and is open now through Jan. 9. Six Flags Great Adventure will let guests drive through its annual seasonal spectacular Holiday in the Park letting guests enjoy the million-plus shimmering lights and other festive décor.

The Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience will feature 12 areas across the 140-acre park that include live entertainment, music, and plenty of lights, as well as a drive-by encounter with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Reservations are required.

Finally, there’s the “Skylands Stadium Light Show & Christmas Village.” Held at Skylands Stadium in Augusta, according to New Jersey Isn’t Boring, it features over 2 million lights in a drive through experience that goes on the field at the stadium. It opens on Nov. 24 and runs through Jan. 9.

