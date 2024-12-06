Holiday Heroes of New Jersey: Celebrate with $3,000 prize

This holiday season, it’s time to honor the unsung heroes who make a difference in our communities. Those who selflessly give their time, energy, and love to others without expecting anything in return.

Whether it's a teacher, a neighbor, a caregiver, or a friend, New Jersey 101.5 invites you to celebrate these everyday champions.

Every day, Bill Spadea will read submissions of local heroes at 7:10 a.m. and 9:10 a.m., recognizing their extraordinary actions and giving them a moment to shine on air.

Each submission read on air will win a $100 for both the person who nominates someone and the persons recognized. All submissions will automatically be entered into the grand prize drawing for a $3,000 Earth Treasures Jewelers Gift Card!

How to Nominate a Hero

Nominate someone you believe deserves to be celebrated this holiday season. This could be anyone — teachers, healthcare workers, neighbors, friends — those who selflessly give their time and energy to others without seeking recognition.

Nominations can be submitted through the form below. Share why your hero deserves recognition and a little extra sparkle this holiday season.

Submission Read On-Air

Bill Spadea will read two submissions per day, highlighting these amazing Holiday Heroes and sharing their stories with the community.

Every submission read on-air wins an Earth Treasures Jewelers gift card as a thank-you for participating.

Multiple Entries Per Day

Listeners are encouraged to submit multiple nominations for different heroes. Each nominated hero is automatically entered into the grand prize drawing for $3,000 Earth Treasures Jewelers Gift Card.

The more nominations a listener submits, the more chances they have to win the grand prize.

Grand Prize Entry

Every time a submission is read on-air, it earns the nominator a chance to win the grand prize $3,000 Earth Treasures Jewelers Gift Card, making for a sparkling holiday season.

The grand prize winner will be announced live on air on Dec. 23.