When I was a kid, I remember Christmas and holiday decorating didn’t start until after Thanksgiving. Back then, that’s when Main Streets and shopping malls would come alive with lights and decorations. Most of our moms and dads waited until the turkey leftovers were packed away before hanging the first string of lights.

When Christmas officially began back in the day

The official start of the Christmas season came at the end of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, when Santa made his big entrance. In Philly, it was when Santa climbed that fire ladder into Gimbels on Market Street—that’s when you knew Christmas had truly arrived.

These days, though, it seems the decorating season starts right after Halloween!

The new holiday decorating debate in New Jersey

For me, it’s always been after Election Day. In recent radio years, that’s when I’d start spinning the Christmas tunes—and honestly, it always felt just right.

So, when is the best time to decorate here in New Jersey?

Photo by Anastasia Polyakova on Unsplash Photo by Anastasia Polyakova on Unsplash loading...

Experts weigh in on the best time to hang Christmas lights

According to many holiday decorating experts, early to mid-November is prime time. The weather is still mild enough to hang outdoor lights comfortably, and many homeowners’ associations (HOAs) have rules about when decorations can go up. One New Jersey HOA, for example, allows Christmas decorations starting 30 days before the holiday.

In past years, I’ve waited until the first weekend in December to put up my lights—but this year, I’m officially a pre-Thanksgiving convert.

Why decorating early might just make the holidays brighter

Let’s face it: December fills up fast! Between shopping, parties, and family gatherings, the weeks fly by. Everything feels rushed. So why not get a head start? Spread out your holiday chores, take your time, and actually enjoy the season.

Relax, soak in the spirit, and treasure every moment.

Happy Holidays, New Jersey!