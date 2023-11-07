🔴A pride flag outside a Hoboken restaurant was vandalized for a 2nd time

🔴This time the flag was salvageable

🔴Mayor Ravi Bhalla said hate has no place in Hoboken

HOBOKEN — Police are looking for whoever is behind a second vandalism incident on a pride flag in the Hudson County city.

On Sunday, the owner of Uncle Milton’s Café on Jefferson Street in Hoboken said someone tore and burned up the pride flag that hung outside the restaurant. It’s the second time the pride flag at the eatery had been vandalized, according to ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

The same thing happened three weeks ago, when owner, Milton Canales found the flag ripped up and burned.

The flag was replaced, only to suffer the same fate. This time, Canales found the flag cut down and wrapped around the front door handles, ABC 7 reported. He was able to hang this one back up.

Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla took to social media to express his dismay. “This is completely unacceptable and I strongly condemn these actions, which are being investigated by the Hoboken Police Department. Hoboken is a fair and welcoming city where all are welcome and respected. Hate has no place here. We stand with Uncle Milton’s Café, a staple of our community,” he wrote on Facebook.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hoboken Police Department. The incident is under investigation.

