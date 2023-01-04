Hoboken, NJ helicopter no-fly zone ordinance grounded

HOBOKEN — The FAA has grounded an ordinance that would have banned non-emergency helicopter flights over most of the Mile Square City.

The ordinance came out of complaints about noise from tours flying over Hoboken which sees the problem as a quality of life issue, city spokeswoman Marilyn Baer told The Jersey Journal.

"Helicopter noise pollution is a detriment to the quality-of-life of many Hoboken residents and the city is exploring all avenues to curtail the problem, including contacting federal and state representatives to seek legislation to address the issue as well as the introductory ordinance as requested by members of the City Council,” Baer said.

The ordinance is off the table for now, however. The FAA told the city it is the only agency that can regulate air space use, according to The Jersey Journal's report. The meeting agenda on the city website indicated the ordinance was being carried.

The FAA on Wednesday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

🚁 Flying restrictions over Hoboken

The ordinance would require choppers flying east-to-west to stay in the southern end of the city over NJ Transit tracks. Helicopters flying north to south would be required to stay over the Hudson River but must be at least 100 feet from the shore at all times during the flight. Violators would be subject to $2,000 fines, community service or 90 days in jail.

Hoboken Councilman Phil Cohen in November called on the National Park Service and the FAA to turn down the draft of a plan for flight routes that would bring choppers over Liberty Island and Ellis Island. He was also concerned about what he saw what was a lack of public input on the plan.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

