Historic Monmouth County, NJ site to close forever on Saturday

FREEHOLD BOROUGH — It's the homestretch for the oldest horse racing track in New Jersey.

Freehold Raceway on Park Avenue holds its final events on Saturday. According to its website, 11 races are scheduled throughout the day, with the first set to start at 12:30 p.m.

And then, after nearly 200 years, the historic track will close permanently. Horses have raced on its grounds since the 1830s.

After that, winning tickets and vouchers can be cashed in person at Monmouth Park Racetrack, Meadowlands Racetrack, Favorites at Woodbridge, Favorites at Hillsborough, or Winners Bayonne.

Exterior of Freehold Raceway (listener submitted)

End of an era

Track General Manager Howard Bruno in mid-September announced Freehold Raceway's closing. He said its operators couldn't see a way forward.

“This was an extremely difficult decision, especially given the historical importance of Freehold Raceway to the local community and the New Jersey horse racing industry,” Bruno said.

in October, borough Mayor Kevin Kane said they would try to work with the owners, FR Park Racing, to keep the track open.

Jockie Eugene Olmo Jr., riding Zippy Chippy, left, passes pacer Paddy's Laddy, being driven by Cat Manzi, Saturday, March 17, 2001, just before the finish line to win an exhibition race at Freehold Raceway (AP Photo/Christopher Barth, File)

But they couldn't beat the odds. Kane, a Democrat, said borough officials tried to meet with the racetrack's owners but they were "rebuffed," the Freehold Patch reported.

The track laid off 93 workers on Dec. 12, according to state records.

What's next for the Freehold Raceway?

The racetrack's owners have not revealed any plans for the grounds.

This Oct. 24, 2020 photo shows the exterior of the Freehold Raceway track (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

Kane said to the Patch that the borough would conduct a redevelopment study of the property to figure out what's next for the racetrack.

Local officials are hopeful a buyer will swoop in with a vision for the property.

Report a correction

