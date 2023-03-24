Hillsborough, NJ, exposer strikes again – public’s help sought

❓ Is there a serial public masturbator in Hillsborough Township, NJ?

📷 Police are asking the public to share surveillance video to identify a possible suspect

😲 There are incidents in the same neighborhood dating back to 2018

Police in Hillsborough Township are asking for the public help finding a serial public masturbator who may have been at it since 2018.

On March 22, a resident on Meadowbrook Drive called police to report a man was masturbating on his property. He was gone by the time officers arrived on the scene.

A search of the area by police was unable to locate the suspect.

attachment-Serial Exposer loading...

However, the homeowner's surveillance camera did catch the man in the act.

Now, police are hoping other homeowners might have video that can help them identify the man.

Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald says while the suspect has not yet been identified, "Investigators are attempting to determine if this recent suspect is the same unidentified individual responsible for similar events last year in Hillsborough."

Authorities are urging area residents to notify investigators if they observed any suspicious individual matching the description provided from last evenings event.

According to a news release from the prosecutor's office: The actor is described as a fair skinned Caucasian male, who was wearing what appeared to be a bandana on his head, no shirt, and underwear when the act occurred.

attachment-SUSPECT loading...

Investigators say it is also possible this incident was connected incidents dating back to 2018 when there were multiple reports of a naked man running through the same area of the neighborhood. One resident claimed a naked man appeared at her back door. Other residents say he was peering into their windows.

Anyone with information relating to the investigation or video surveillance is urged to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office at (908) 231-7100, or the Hillsborough Township Police Department at (908) 369-4323.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

