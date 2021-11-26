Friendly Christmas Lights Competition begins, kind of

For the last few years, my neighbors, "FedEx Pat" and "Cornershow Bob" have been waging a spirited (friendly) Christmas lights display "competition."

My whole neighborhood looks forward to these annual displays of holiday joy.

So does PSE&G.

Traditionally, "FedEx Pat" and "FedEx Jen" start "stringing up the lights" today, the day after Thanksgiving.

However, "Mother Nature" isn't exactly cooperating. Yet.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says the light rain will clear out...but it is going to be very cold tomorrow (See Dan's Weather Bog here).

Of course, Thanksgiving Day was beautiful...but even the jolliest Christmas Lights competitor isn't going to climb a ladder when there's...turkey.

So, your intrepid blogger took a quick look during turkey dinner time, to see if anything had happened "ahead of time."

As you can see...

"The Star Over Hillsborough" (Craig Allen photo)

..."FedEx Pat's" Christmas Star is perched on the roof.

The "characters" (at the top of the page) are patiently waiting to take their honored place on the front lawn...

There are more lights totes to come. (Craig Allen photo)

...and the totes of lights and extension cords are ready to be unpacked.

Down the street...

Got ice? Not yet. (Craig Allen photo)

...at "Cornershow Bob's" place, the ice skaters have taken their place, and are patiently waiting for some Jersey snow.

Welcome. There's much more to come. (Craig Allen photo)

And, as "Cornershow Ginny" says: "You can see what our theme will be this year."

When will the hard work begin...and these two holly jolly displays really start to take shape?

Tomorrow (Sunday)?

I'm thinking that it's in "Mother Nature's" hands.

Stay tuned.

When might the Christmas Lights display skaters see some snow and ice?

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow looks at the science behind Jersey's winter weather patterns: