Hillsborough, NJ cops save teen after cardiac arrest

The Dad of a 15-year-old high school athlete called the show on Wednesday to thank three Hillsborough cops who he credits with saving his son Jonathan's life.

Jonathan collapsed during a high school basketball game. Jonathan was in cardiac arrest and the officers had no time to lose.

Officers Tiana Ramos, Dylan Ely, and Rick Tichenor responded immediately.

Officer Rick Tichenor called the show and talked to us on air not to take credit for the lifesaving actions, but to give credit to a good samaritan who responded and began chest pumps as the officers responded.

The school had a defibrillator and the youth was revived after one shock. Jonathan is expected to recover and is currently at Children's Hospital in Philadelphia.

For today's #BlueFriday, we're honoring the three cops who did their job, reacted quickly, and implemented their training to save a teen's life.

We're also honoring all the cops across New Jersey who never know when they will have to react when minutes and even seconds count.

Cops across the Garden State are well-trained and focused. Situational awareness is as critical as the training and mental discipline they need to implement the techniques they've been trained to perform.

