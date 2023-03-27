Hillsborough, NJ comic Bonnie McFarlane gets her own TV show

If you don’t know who Bonnie McFarlane is you haven’t been laughing as much as a person should. She’s a standup comic who lives in Hillsborough, NJ and is married to another standup comic, Rich Voss. With that much comedy under one roof, how do they have time for the requisite explosive marital arguments?

She has big news, but first here’s a quick refresher course.

She was born and raised in Canada where she first tried open mics at comedy clubs and soon came in first place in “The Search For Canada’s Funniest New Comic” contest. Afterward, she moved to New York City and also spent some time in Los Angeles working her craft.

Here’s Bonnie McFarlane on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.”

She also goes as far back as appearing on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “Late Show with David Letterman” and “The Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn.”

She’s appeared on “Last Comic Standing,” had an HBO special, and after all that work she now is getting her own TV show.

Her 2016 memoir “You’re Better Than Me” is being turned into a half-hour show that she’s developing as creator and writer for Canada’s Cineflix Productions. It’s a funny take on her awkward teen years growing up on a farm in Canada. That memoir by the way was published through Anthony Bourdain Books and she spoke highly of the Jersey guy who passed away in 2018.

This project is a testament to the first person that believed in it,” McFarlane said in a statement. “If not for Anthony Bourdain, I would have never forced myself to write about my past. What a joy it’s been working with the amazing team at Cineflix, revisiting the most embarrassing period of my life.

I lived in Hillsborough for several years and it’s cool to think I could have been standing right behind her and her husband in line at CVS because guess what? Comics use toothpaste and toilet paper, too.

How she feels about New Jersey came out in a 2020 interview with NJ.com when she said,

People won’t believe this, but New Jersey’s really smart and yet not sensitive. The kind of humor I like to do is is smart and edgy, or smart and provocative. They like that kind of humor here. So actually it’s a very nice fit for me.

Here’s some edgy for you

Wishing her all the best on her new series.

