PERTH AMBOY — A veteran police officer died after getting COVID-19, the 28th member of New Jersey law enforcement to lose their life to the virus.

Perth Amboy police Lt. David Formeza, 46, was a lifelong resident of Perth Amboy assigned to the nightshift A Squad Patrol Bureau and a former member of the Perth Amboy SWAT team.

"Lt. Formeza, with 18 years of service, was highly regarded and loved by the Perth Amboy Police Department and community," Mayor Helmin Caba said in a statement.

Visitation for Formeza will be Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home in Perth Amboy. His funeral is 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Perth Amboy.

Formeza is the second off-duty Perth Amboy officer to die this year. Officer Arcadio "Archie" Rivera, 54, died after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a parked vehicle in April.

Perth Amboy police vehicle in front of police headquarters in honor of Lt. David Formeza (Perth Amboy police)

PBA President Pat Colligan puts the number of police officers who have died from COVID-19 at 17.

The state's new permanent memorial at the Richard J. Hughes Justice Complex in Trenton honors 28 police officers and other law enforcement professionals who have died from COVID-related complications so far.

Those recognized on the memorial are:

Latasha Andrews. Security Guard, New Jersey State Police, EOW: 4/23/2020

Security Guard, New Jersey State Police, EOW: 4/23/2020 Luis Andujar, Corrections Officer, Cumberland Cty. Corrections, EOW: 1/22/2021

Corrections Officer, Cumberland Cty. Corrections, EOW: 1/22/2021 Vincent Butler, Correctional Police Officer, New Jersey Dept. of Corrections, EOW: 12/29/2020Irving Callender, Detective, Newark PD, EOW: 8/22/2020

Correctional Police Officer, New Jersey Dept. of Corrections, EOW: 12/29/2020Irving Callender, Detective, Newark PD, EOW: 8/22/2020 Michael Connors , Police Officer, Newark PD, EOW: 4/30/2020

, Police Officer, Newark PD, EOW: 4/30/2020 Michael Clegg, Lieutenant, Newark PD, EOW: 5/10/2020

Lieutenant, Newark PD, EOW: 5/10/2020 Zeb Craig, Correctional Police Officer, Hudson Cty. Corrections, EOW: 4/19/2020

Correctional Police Officer, Hudson Cty. Corrections, EOW: 4/19/2020 Christopher Cronin, Police Officer, Old Bridge Twp. PD, EOW: 12/2/2020

Police Officer, Old Bridge Twp. PD, EOW: 12/2/2020 Gerard Eick , Agent, Ocean Cty. Prosecutor’s Office, EOW: 9/27/2021

, Agent, Ocean Cty. Prosecutor’s Office, EOW: 9/27/2021 Daniel Francis , Criminal Intelligence Analyst. Newark PD, EOW: 4/13/2020

, Criminal Intelligence Analyst. Newark PD, EOW: 4/13/2020 Tolbert Furr, Special Police Officer, Newark PD, EOW: 4/3/2020

Special Police Officer, Newark PD, EOW: 4/3/2020 Maria Gibbs, Sr. Correctional Police Officer, New Jersey Dept. of Corrections, EOW: 4/21/2020

Sr. Correctional Police Officer, New Jersey Dept. of Corrections, EOW: 4/21/2020 Edward Jamandron , Correctional Police Officer, New Jersey Dept. of Corrections, EOW: 1/15/2021

, Correctional Police Officer, New Jersey Dept. of Corrections, EOW: 1/15/2021 Brian K. McAdams, Sr., Detective, Newark PD, EOW: 1/22/2021

Sr., Detective, Newark PD, EOW: 1/22/2021 Richard T. McKnight , Police Aide, Newark PD, EOW: 8/11/2021

, Police Aide, Newark PD, EOW: 8/11/2021 Hector Moya, Police Officer, Newark PD, EOW: 1/13/2021

Police Officer, Newark PD, EOW: 1/13/2021 Alterek Shaundel Patterson , Sergeant. Bedminster PD, EOW: 4/12/2

, Sergeant. Bedminster PD, EOW: 4/12/2 Al’Mustafa Pearson, Correctional Police Officer, Essex Cty. Corrections, EOW: 10/06/2020

Correctional Police Officer, Essex Cty. Corrections, EOW: 10/06/2020 Nelson Perdomo , Correctional Police Officer, New Jersey Dept. of Corrections, EOW: 4/9/2020

, Correctional Police Officer, New Jersey Dept. of Corrections, EOW: 4/9/2020 Matthew D. Razukas , Lieutenant, New Jersey State Police, EOW: 7/27/2021

, Lieutenant, New Jersey State Police, EOW: 7/27/2021 Charles E. Roberts, III, Sergeant, Glen Ridge PD, EOW: 5/11/2020

Sergeant, Glen Ridge PD, EOW: 5/11/2020 Alex Ruperto , Detective, Union City PD, EOW: 4/16/2020

, Detective, Union City PD, EOW: 4/16/2020 Francesco S. Scorpo, Police Officer. Paterson PD, EOW: 4/12/2020

Police Officer. Paterson PD, EOW: 4/12/2020 Marcus Thomas, Detective, Newark PD, EOW: 9/28/2020

Bernard Waddell, Sr. Corporal Hudson Cty. Corrections, End Of Watch (EOW): 3/20/2020

Corporal Hudson Cty. Corrections, End Of Watch (EOW): 3/20/2020 Gary Louis Walker, Patrolman, Bloomingdale PD, EOW: 4/24/2020

Patrolman, Bloomingdale PD, EOW: 4/24/2020 Lowery Ware, Inspector, Federal Protective Service of Homeland Security, EOW: 7/23/2020

Inspector, Federal Protective Service of Homeland Security, EOW: 7/23/2020 Erick Whitaker, Sr. Correctional Police Officer, New Jersey Dept. of Corrections, EOW: 12/4/2020

