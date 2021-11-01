Highly regarded cop in Perth Amboy, NJ dies of COVID-19
PERTH AMBOY — A veteran police officer died after getting COVID-19, the 28th member of New Jersey law enforcement to lose their life to the virus.
Perth Amboy police Lt. David Formeza, 46, was a lifelong resident of Perth Amboy assigned to the nightshift A Squad Patrol Bureau and a former member of the Perth Amboy SWAT team.
"Lt. Formeza, with 18 years of service, was highly regarded and loved by the Perth Amboy Police Department and community," Mayor Helmin Caba said in a statement.
Visitation for Formeza will be Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home in Perth Amboy. His funeral is 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Perth Amboy.
Formeza is the second off-duty Perth Amboy officer to die this year. Officer Arcadio "Archie" Rivera, 54, died after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a parked vehicle in April.
PBA President Pat Colligan puts the number of police officers who have died from COVID-19 at 17.
The state's new permanent memorial at the Richard J. Hughes Justice Complex in Trenton honors 28 police officers and other law enforcement professionals who have died from COVID-related complications so far.
Those recognized on the memorial are:
- Latasha Andrews. Security Guard, New Jersey State Police, EOW: 4/23/2020
- Luis Andujar, Corrections Officer, Cumberland Cty. Corrections, EOW: 1/22/2021
- Vincent Butler, Correctional Police Officer, New Jersey Dept. of Corrections, EOW: 12/29/2020Irving Callender, Detective, Newark PD, EOW: 8/22/2020
- Michael Connors, Police Officer, Newark PD, EOW: 4/30/2020
- Michael Clegg, Lieutenant, Newark PD, EOW: 5/10/2020
- Zeb Craig, Correctional Police Officer, Hudson Cty. Corrections, EOW: 4/19/2020
- Christopher Cronin, Police Officer, Old Bridge Twp. PD, EOW: 12/2/2020
- Gerard Eick, Agent, Ocean Cty. Prosecutor’s Office, EOW: 9/27/2021
- Daniel Francis, Criminal Intelligence Analyst. Newark PD, EOW: 4/13/2020
- Tolbert Furr, Special Police Officer, Newark PD, EOW: 4/3/2020
- Maria Gibbs, Sr. Correctional Police Officer, New Jersey Dept. of Corrections, EOW: 4/21/2020
- Edward Jamandron, Correctional Police Officer, New Jersey Dept. of Corrections, EOW: 1/15/2021
- Brian K. McAdams, Sr., Detective, Newark PD, EOW: 1/22/2021
- Richard T. McKnight, Police Aide, Newark PD, EOW: 8/11/2021
- Hector Moya, Police Officer, Newark PD, EOW: 1/13/2021
- Alterek Shaundel Patterson, Sergeant. Bedminster PD, EOW: 4/12/2
- Al’Mustafa Pearson, Correctional Police Officer, Essex Cty. Corrections, EOW: 10/06/2020
- Nelson Perdomo, Correctional Police Officer, New Jersey Dept. of Corrections, EOW: 4/9/2020
- Matthew D. Razukas, Lieutenant, New Jersey State Police, EOW: 7/27/2021
- Charles E. Roberts, III, Sergeant, Glen Ridge PD, EOW: 5/11/2020
- Alex Ruperto, Detective, Union City PD, EOW: 4/16/2020
- Francesco S. Scorpo, Police Officer. Paterson PD, EOW: 4/12/2020
- Marcus Thomas, Detective, Newark PD, EOW: 9/28/2020
- Bernard Waddell, Sr.Corporal Hudson Cty. Corrections, End Of Watch (EOW): 3/20/2020
- Gary Louis Walker, Patrolman, Bloomingdale PD, EOW: 4/24/2020
- Lowery Ware, Inspector, Federal Protective Service of Homeland Security, EOW: 7/23/2020
- Erick Whitaker, Sr. Correctional Police Officer, New Jersey Dept. of Corrections, EOW: 12/4/2020
Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ