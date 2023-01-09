‘Underperforming’ NJ Stop & Shop scheduled to close in the spring

At least one of the Stop & Shop locations in Middlesex County will not make it through 2023.

The supermarket chain informed New Jersey 101.5 on Monday that the store at 424 Raritan Avenue in Highland Park is scheduled to close its doors for good.

According to a company spokesperson, the location will close on Mar. 23.

"Stop & Shop conducts reviews of its business performance on a regular basis, and this store was identified as underperforming relative to financial expectation," the spokesperson said.

No other locations are slated to close, the company said.

Currently, the chain has 58 locations throughout New Jersey.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

