High speed E-ZPass coming to the NJ Turnpike

High speed E-ZPass lanes are coming to the northern end of the New Jersey Turnpike.

Turnpike Authority Commissioners approved a contract to tear down a portion of the existing toll plazas and islands at exits 16W for the Lincoln Tunnel and 18W for the George Washington Bridge and replace them with express E-ZPass toll collection lanes, according to a NJ.com report.

A gantry will be built to detect E-ZPass transponders and to photograph license plates of non E-ZPass users. The meeting agenda said work would be complete by August, 2021 but did not give a start date. NJ.com reported work could start in the spring.

A similar E-ZPass express lane is also under construction on the NJ/PA Turnpike Extension at exit 6A and at the Parkway's New Gretna toll plaza.

The $21.1 million Turnpike project includes modifications to the express bus lanes and exit ramps at Interchange 16E to improve operations and eliminate weaving.

