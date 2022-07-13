High fecal bacteria levels at 4 Cape May County, NJ, beaches

Dino Flammia, Townsquare Media NJ

With the summer season well underway, the state Department of Environmental Protection is regularly testing water quality off New Jersey beaches.

Samples are analyzed for the presence of Enterococci, a type of bacteria found in animal and human waste that is an indicator of possible poor bathing water quality.

Bacteria levels were high off four Ocean County beaches this week, all in Wildwood Crest.

Advisories have been issued for the following ocean side beaches:

  • Forget-Me-Not Road Beach
  • Lavender Road Beach
  • Miami Avenue Beach
  • Orchid Beach

For now, the beaches are open, but additional water testing is being done. Results of the new samples will be released later on Wednesday.  Until then, beachgoers are urged to stay out of the water.

According to the DEP, beaches are closed if two consecutive samples collected at a bathing beach exceed the state standard. Beach closings remain in effect until subsequent sampling indicates bacteria levels are again below the standard.

The DEP tests the water quality off approximately 180 ocean and 35 bay beaches along the coast of New Jersey.

You can read more about the testing standards on the DEP website or by clicking here.

