Hey NJ, ticket prices for today’s Eagles game reached an all-time high

For many fans in the South Jersey or Philadelphia area, this is their last chance to see their beloved Eagles this season. Once the Super Bowl rolls around, ticket prices are far too expensive and usually require taking some time off of work.

So today's NFC Championship game is the last opportunity to see the Eagles in person. But even that is a long shot for most because of how expensive tickets are.

The website Victory Live analyzes secondary market ticket sales. And what they found about today's game is shocking.

According to the site the NFC Championship between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles has an ATP (average ticket price) of $1,374. It feels insane because it is.

For reference, this is 16% higher than the last time the Eagles hosted the NFC Championship game in 2023 ($1,187) against the 49ers. Last year's NFC Championship game between the Lions and the 49ers had an ATP of $1,020.

How does a working-class fan who wants to bring his kids to the game afford this? The obvious answer is they don't. But therein lies the problem. Forget about how expensive it is to go to a game during the regular season, but when your team is on the cusp of making the Super Bowl and tickets are this expensive it just feels wrong.

I know that nothing will change this. With how good the Eagles are they'll likely host another NFC Championship game in the near future and ticket prices for that game will be even more insane than today's.

But it robs the everyday fan from an experience they'll never forget. Tickets this expensive feel criminal.

