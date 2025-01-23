How did NJ baby boomers get away with these 12 things as kids?

Oftentimes I'll hear Dennis and Judi reference things they did growing up that leave me in disbelief. How did their parents not care? Did they not know any better?

My parents are from the same era. They're baby boomers as well. They rode behind the "mosquito truck" and huffed in the fumes that were later found to cause cancer. They would go skating on frozen lakes and fall in without their parents knowing.

When comparing the generations it's truly shocking to find out some of these differences. I'm part of Generation Z. I know, the worst generation to a lot of you reading right now. And in some instances, I agree.

But we never had the chance to do anything truly crazy as kids. I got my first cell phone when I was 11 or 12 years old. From then on there was always a line for constant communication. If I needed to get in touch with my parents I could. There was no "go out in the neighborhood all day and make sure you're home for dinner." That didn't exist anymore.

It makes it easier for parents but it also robs kids of some great childhood memories.

Regardless, msn.com made a list of 12 outrageous things Baby Boomers got away with as kids. I think it's safe to say a lot of these wouldn't fly today.

But if you want to remember some fond things from your childhood this list is for you.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

